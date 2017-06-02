What’s Working: Students Targeting First Prize in World Archery Tournament

Mobile County students get out for summer today, but for members of the Dixon Elementary archery team, the hard work isn’t over. The students are competing in the World Archery Tournament in July. That means they will have a lot of work to do over the summer. Coach Faye Hussong says she won’t have any problem getting the kids to come to practice even when school isn’t in session. “They are focused, dedicated, and serious about what they are doing. It’s a disciplined sport. It’s dangerous.” She adds that the students practice four days a week before and after school. “They don’t know how good they are. They are shooting high school scores in elementary school. They are doing quite well.”

Student, Lilly Steiner, says they hope to take home the number one spot in the world championship. ” I have never practiced so much, and I have improved a lot. I never thought I would be on such a good team.” Student, Ian Crosswhite, is ready for a summer of hard work. “I like we are going to have practice during the summer because World is in the summer, so we need to get ready.”

Dixon Elementary scored seventh place in the National Competition, and came in second place in the State competition. Good luck at World, Dixon!