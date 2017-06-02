WATCH: Dashcam Video of Drunk Driver Hitting Deputies

Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows the dramatic moments when a suspected drunk driver hit several FHP Troopers early Saturday Morning.

It started when the Troopers spotted a wrong-way driver on U.S. 29 near Murphy Lane around 3 am last Saturday morning When they pulled the driver over for DUI and were conducted an investigation, another driver, 32-year-old John Vincent Pluas, failed to yield to the marked units with their emergency lights on, crashing into them.

The collision caused an Escambia County Deputies SUV to hit another patrol unit and slam into the Troopers and the original suspected DUI driver, identified as Osman Fuentez Hernandez, who you see get pushed to the ground and jump back up.

The two troopers were treated and released from Sacred Heart Hospital, Pluas was arrested after being released from the hospital.