Vigil Held for Murdered Wilmer Teen

Friday night family and friends came to remember a Mobile County teen killed last week.

A candlelight vigil was held in honor of Brian Jessie Parker at Lott Road Bible Church in Wilmer.

His body was found Wednesday in Greene County Mississippi.

Parker was last seen a week prior after leaving with Matthew Moberg. Moberg was arrested after trying to flee from deputies and is considered a suspect in parker’s murder, although he has not officially been charged.

The family has set up a GOFUNDME account to help pay for burial expenses and the cost to help Parker’s out-of-state sister return home for the funeral. DONATE HERE.