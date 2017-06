MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake in north Alabama Friday morning.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 2.6 and struck near Fort Payne, Ala.

Luckily, no damage was associated with the event, but local residents could definitely feel the shaking.

For more information on the earthquake, head to the U.S. Geological Survey website.

USGS report a 2.6 earthquake near Ft. Payne. Shaking from this small event is not associated with damage. Learn more https://t.co/3wOVYBLlgA pic.twitter.com/2TAUe24efs — Alabama EMA (@AlabamaEMA) June 2, 2017