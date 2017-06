The driver of a motorcycle is in critical condition after crashing into a pickup truck early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1:00 a.m. on US Highway 98 on the Hathaway Bridge in Bay County. According to investigators, Bryan McNeely crashed his motorcycle into the back of a Ford F-150.

McNeely was thrown from the motorcycle and rushed to Bay Medical Center.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.