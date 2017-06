MONROEVILLE, Al (WKRG) — Monroeville Police are investigating a shooting at College Park Apartments.

The call came in just before 10 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, a 24-year-old victim was transported to the Monroe County Hospital. No word yet on the victim’s condition.

Officers were still on scene as of 11 p.m.

More details to come. Check this article periodically as News 5 continues to learn more.