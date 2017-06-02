Monroeville Man dies following Single Vehicle Crash Thursday

MONROEVILLE, AL (WKRG)- A single-vehicle crash Thursday has claimed the life of a Monroeville man and injured another.
The crash occurred at 4:30 p.m. on Monroe Station Road one half-mile east of the Monroeville city limits.
23-year-old Javares Deanthony Gebrehiwet, was killed when the 2008 Dodge Ram in which he was a passenger left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Another passenger in the vehicle, Jermaine L. Nettles, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The driver 24-year-old Anthony Devon Yates of Monroeville, was not injured.
Gebrehiwet, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.