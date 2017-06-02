Live Traffic Blog

6:35 a.m.- As you get up and going here on this Friday, traffic looks good crossing the Bayway and Causeway. No problems either direction with medium to heavy traffic volume right now. Looking good on the Eastern Shore and no problems through the Bankhead or George Wallace tunnel. Speaking of the tunnel, yesterday afternoon the Water Street exit ramp into the I-10 eastbound George Wallace tunnel was permanently closed. If you’re in the downtown area now traffic is being rerouted to Canal Street to Claiborne Street and back to Texas Street and merge onto I-10 from that point. In Mobile, both Alabama Highway Patrol and Mobile Police reporting no accidents. In Pensacola, Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol reporting no issues there.

6:06 a.m.- No complaints to start off your Friday morning on the roadways crossing the Bayway and Causeway, we’re looking good both directions as traffic volume begins to pick up in the westbound Lanes. We’re looking good through both tunnels as well. It is the last day of school for Mobile County Public Schools so extra caution through those school zones there. No problems coming down I-65. Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents. Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol reporting no accidents in Pensacola, but we have seen some rain so wet driving conditions a possibility.

5:55 a.m. It’s a good-looking start here on this final day of school for Mobile County Public School Kids. Moving along nicely on the Bayway and Causeway right now without any accidents or delays. We’re looking good through both tunnels. Yesterday afternoon the Water Street exit ramp into the I-10 eastbound George Wallace tunnel entrancewas permanently closed. Traffic is now going to be rerouted to Canal Street to Claiborne Street to Texas Street and merge back onto I-10 there. Alabama Department of Transportation did this to improve traffic flow going into the George Wallace tunnel. We’re accident free right now in the Pensacola area.

5:35 a.m.-It’s a good-looking start here on this final day of school for Mobile County Public School Kids. Movingt along nicely on the Bayway and Causeway right now without any accidents or delays. We’re looking good through both tunnels. on all’s as well. Yesterday afternoon the Water Street exit ramp into the I-10 eastbound George Wallace tunnel was permanently closed. Traffic is now going to be rerouted to Canal Street to Claiborne Street to Texas Street and merge back onto I-10 there. Alabama Department of Transportation did this to improve traffic flow going into the George Wallace tunnel. We’re accident free right now in the Pensacola area.

5:06 a.m.- Off to a good start on the roadways this morning or accidental a free right now Crossing both directions to the Bayway and Causeway no trouble spots there we’re looking good through the tunnels as well coming down I-65 shouldn’t be too much of a problem looking good in the I-10 interchange Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents to begin your Friday morning and in the Pensacola area where accident-free according to Florida Highway Patrol.