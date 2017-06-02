Escaped Alabama Inmate Arrested in Tennessee

By Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An inmate who escaped from a work release center in Alabama has been captured in Tennessee.

A statement from Alabama prison officials says 29-year-old Ryan Edward Wilson was arrested by U.S. marshals near Newport, Tennessee, on Thursday.

Wilson escaped from the Loxley Work Release near the Gulf Coast on April 24.

Officers working on a tip found Wilson in Tennessee, where he surrendered and was taken to a county jail.

He will be returned to Alabama to face escape charges. The prisoner was serving two years for theft in Jackson County when he escaped.

A second man who fled the work-release center with Wilson was arrested on May 1.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s