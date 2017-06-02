Deputy-Involved Shooting in Henry County Alabama

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Henry County.
A spokesman for the agency says it all began with a routine traffic stop. A Henry County deputy pulled a car over on Highway 431 near Abbeville. The people inside the car were resisting arrest. One of the subjects was reaching for a firearm, and the deputy took action firing his weapon. One person was shot; the other suspect gave up fighting and was not hurt.  The suspect who was shot is in serious condition. He is receiving treatment at the Southeast Alabama Medical Center. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.

