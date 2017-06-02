Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds’ Home to be Sold

The home of the late Carrie Fisher and mother Debbie Reynolds is being sold and many of their personal items.

Among the stuff up for grabs: Fisher’s personalized director’s chair from the “Return of the Jedi” film, Reynolds’ dress from the classic movie “Singin’ in the Rain” and a life-size Princess Leia statue inside a British vintage British phone booth, which belonged to Carrie.

The real estate company Williams and Williams Estates is handling the sale, which will include more than 15-hundred items.

The 1928 house, complete with swimming pool, tennis court and a guest house where Fisher lived for many years, is listed at $18 million and will be sold separately.

Some of the proceeds from the sale will go toward charities for people with mental health issues.

Fisher who died of a heart attack was 60-years-old, and Reynolds who was 84-years-old passed away within 24 hours back Decemeber 2016.