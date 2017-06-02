Boats Collide on Alabama Lake, Killing Two People

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Two people are dead after two boats collided on an Alabama lake.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash happened Thursday evening on Bankhead Lake, west of Birmingham.

The lake is a reservoir that flows into the Black Warrior River. WBRC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2slJFZO ) that a search was conducted Thursday night for a possible missing person in the water, but authorities now say that everyone has been accounted for.

Names of the two people who died haven’t been released, and few other details were immediately available early Friday.

