10 Dollar Cat Adoptions At ARF During The Month Of June

The Alabama Rescue Foundation is running a June special on cat adoptions.

For the entire month of June, cat adoptions will be ten dollars. Typically, the fee to adopt a cat from ARF is 70 dollars but due to the high demand for shelter space they are running the ten dollar special in hopes of finding homes for the current cats they have housed at the facility.

According to President Ali Rellinger, they’ve had to turn down several cats seeking shelter.

“We’re getting people coming every day that has found animals so, the need in the community far exceeds what we can do here. So, one of the best things we can do is adopt them out to make more room,” Rellinger said.

Cats housed at ARF already have all of their veterinary care complete.

“They are spayed and neutered, they are up to date on their shots, they’re microchipped, they are fully up to date on their shots, they’ve been fully looked at by a vet. We make sure that they are healthy and up to date on everything they should have for their age so, everything is included in that 10 dollars,” Rellinger said.

If you would like to adopt a cat from ARF you can contact them at (251)-586-5534 or visit them at 6140 Rangeline Road, Theodore, Alabama.