World’s Largest Plane Revealed

(CNN) The world’s largest airplane debuted Wednesday. Take a look at the Stratolaunch. It was pulled out of its Mojave Air and Space Port hangar in California to begin fueling tests, the first of many ground tests. The twin-fuselage aircraft has a 385-foot wingspan, stands 50 feet tall, has 28 wheels and features six engines used by the Boeing 747. It’s designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space. Stratolaunch’s chief executive officer said the goal is to have a launch demonstration by 2019.

