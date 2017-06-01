Walton Co. Sheriff to Escambia: Transfer Your Inmates

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Escambia County, Florida has some jail issues headed their way. Late Wednesday, Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson sent a letter to the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners, saying their jail agreement is coming to an end.

The letter begins by saying ‘Since April 2014, Walton County has partnered with Escambia to house inmates at the Walton County jail’ and ends by saying, ‘Remaining inmates should be transferred back to Escambia no later than June 30th.’

Walton County has housed some inmates for Escambia County ever since the jail explosion. Sheriff Adkinson continued to say he believes in Walton County, they have used professionalism and customer response, but he does not believe the opportunity is viable or in the best interest of Walton County any longer.

Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh wrote on his blog there are 300 inmates in Walton County currently and Escambia County does not have the space available to accept this massive influx.

Bergosh ends his blog post by asking, ‘Will this unfortunate turn of events be the mother of invention that necessitates that we look seriously at a tent city to temporarily house our inmates?’

Beginning on June 1, Walton County will no longer accept inmates from Escambia County on a contractual basis.

Walton County Letter to Escambia County