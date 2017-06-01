Two Killed in Fiery Mississippi Motorcycle Crash

(CBS) SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Two people are dead following a fiery crash involving a motorcycle late Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Church Road west of Interstate 55.

According to Southaven Police Chief Steve Pirtle, the motorcycle and a van collided near the entrance to the Oak Hollow Apartments.

The motorcycle caught fire and both people on it were killed. Their names won’t be released until their families are notified.

No one in the van was hurt.

Church Road was closed in both directions for at least two hours following the crash as police processed the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.