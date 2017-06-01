Senator Luther Strange Statement on Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord

Alabama Senator Luther Strange send the following comment on news that President Donald Trump will withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord:

President Trump’s decision puts America first Washington, DC – After signing a letter to the White House urging the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, Alabama Senator Luther Strange on Thursday praised President Donald Trump’s decision to put America first, saying:“President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement puts the United States one step closer to relief from the burden of anti-growth, job-killing regulations in the Clean Power Plan. The Obama administration’s push to join the Agreement without the advice and consent of the Senate challenged the separation of powers and local economies across the country. After joining my Senate colleagues earlier this month to recommend the withdrawal, I am proud to see the President continue to take a hard stance against this wet blanket of over-regulation.”