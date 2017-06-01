Rock Legend’s Guitar Sells For Nearly $2 million

(CBS) Jerry Garcia’s “Wolf” guitar sold at auction in New York for over $1.9 million. The late lead guitarist for the Grateful Dead first played the guitar in 1973 and used it in concerts all over the world until his death in 1995. “Wolf” was sold at a charity auction in Brooklyn Wednesday evening. The guitar had been owned by Deadhead Daniel Pritzker, who purchased it in 2002 for $790,000. The proceeds from the auction will go to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

