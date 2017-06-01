President Trump: The United States Will Withdraw From Paris Climate Accord

(CBS) President Trump announced Thursday in the Rose Garden that he would be pulling the United States from the Paris climate agreement. Trump said he would be opening to renegotiating a better deal that protects the country and its tax payers. Trump’s decision to pull out of the agreement will make the United States one of only 3 nations that are not participating in the effort aimed at lowering the planet’s carbon footprint. During his speech Trump told the audience that he was elected to represent Pittsburgh, not Paris.

Excerpts from his address:

“We need all forms of available American energy for our country will be a grave risk of brown outs and black outs our business will come to a halt in many cases and the American family will suffer the consequences in the form of lost jobs and a very diminished quality of life.”

“I’m willing to immediately work with Democratic leader to either negotiate our way back into Paris under the terms that are fair t the United States and its workers or to negotiate a new deal that protects our country and its tax payers.”

“We want fair treatment to our taxpayers. We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore and they wont be. I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh not Paris. I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal that fails to serve America’s interest.”