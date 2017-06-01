President Donald Trump Expected to Address Paris Climate Accord

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’ll announce his decision on whether he’ll pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday.

Trump says on Twitter that he’ll be making the announcement Thursday at 3 p.m. He ends the tweet with his campaign slogan, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

A senior White House official said Wednesday that the president was expected to withdraw from the agreement, which is aimed at reducing carbon emissions in an effort to curb global warming.

But officials cautioned that details were still being finalized.

The president has also been known to change his mind on major decisions at the last minute.