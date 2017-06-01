Only on News 5: Bay Minette Man Charged with Felony in Dog Fighting Ring

In January, News Five showed you exclusive body cam footage as Bay Minette police began an investigation into a dog fighting training ground in the thick woods east of downtown Bay Minette.

Officers seized four pit bulldogs, weighted with heavy chains, and a small terrier used as bait, to train those dogs to fight.

A Grand Jury has now indicted 25-year-old Jermaine Jackson on animal cruelty charges and attending a dog fight, that’s a felony. He was one of five men in the woods that day.

“Four of them took off and we were able to get one of them,” said Cpl. Robert Gates with Bay Minette Police.

As for the dogs, two were euthanized. The other three were adopted.

“It’s a serious offense, these animals don’t deserve to be treated like that,” said Gates.

More arrests are possible. The investigation continues and so does the search for the other four suspects in the woods that day.

Jackson will make his first court appearance Friday for a bond hearing. For now, he remains in the Baldwin County Jail.