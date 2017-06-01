MPD: Female Driver Responsible for Road Rage Shooting in Midtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police say a female driver was responsible for the road rage shooting that left one man injured on Wednesday.

As we reported on Wednesday, shots were fired into a vehicle at the stoplight on Government and Houston Streets. Witnesses told police they heard three shots ring out.

At least one bullet went through the passenger-side window of a maroon Ford Fusion, striking the driver once in the forearm. The driver managed to drive himself to the Ultra Car Wash where an employee there called 9-1-1.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

An employee at the car wash told News 5 that he spoke with the victim, who said he believed he was the target of a road rage incident.

Police are still investigating this incident. So far, no suspects have been named.

