MPD: 94-year-old Man Arrested After Shooting Partner

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department arrested a 94-year-old man Wednesday night after a domestic violence shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

According to a release from Mobile Police, John Brown was arrested and charged with domestic violence second-degree.

The victim told officers that she and Brown were in a domestic dispute when Brown pulled out a revolver and shot her in the chest and arm. The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover. Her identity remains unknown at this time.

The incident happened on Osage Street near St. Stephen’s Road and South Craft Highway.

Brown remains in Mobile Metro Jail awaiting a court appearance.

 

