Jerry Garcia’s Guitar Fetches $1.9M

Published:
Jerry Garcia
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 1992, file photo, Grateful Dead lead singer Jerry Garcia performs in Oakland, Calif. Deadheads looking to add a little more Garcia to their lives can now incorporate the late Grateful Dead guitarist into their social media with the video storytelling platform Magisto. And Trixie Garcia hopes that will turn more people on to her fathers music. Magisto added a Jerry Garcia editing style to its platform on Wednesday, July 1, 2015. (AP Photo/Kristy McDonald, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – A guitar that Jerry Garcia played everywhere from San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom to Egypt’s Great Pyramids fetched over $1.9 million at an auction in New York.

The Grateful Dead frontman’s guitar – named Wolf – was purchased at a charity auction in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

The proceeds are earmarked for the Montgomery, Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center.

The guitar was owned by devoted Deadhead Daniel Pritzker.

The philanthropist, musician and film director bought it in 2002 at Guernsey’s for $790,000.

The auctioneer says Wolf first appeared in a 1973 New York performance the Grateful Dead gave for the Hells Angels.

The 1977 film “The Grateful Dead Movie” was directed by Garcia and features extensive footage of the instrument. Garcia died in 1995.

