Inmate Recaptured After Being On The Run for Over A Month

By Published:

An escaped inmate is now back in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections.
U.S. Marshals captured 29-year-old Ryan Edward Wilson today near Newport, TN.
Wilson surrendered peacefully around 5:20 p.m. He is currently in the Cocke County Jail and is waiting for extraditon back to Alabama.
Authorities say he escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center on April 24.
Wilson was serving a two-year sentence for a 2016 first-degree theft of property conviction out of Jackson County. He will now face an additional charge for escape.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s