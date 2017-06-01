Inmate Recaptured After Being On The Run for Over A Month

An escaped inmate is now back in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections.

U.S. Marshals captured 29-year-old Ryan Edward Wilson today near Newport, TN.

Wilson surrendered peacefully around 5:20 p.m. He is currently in the Cocke County Jail and is waiting for extraditon back to Alabama.

Authorities say he escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center on April 24.

Wilson was serving a two-year sentence for a 2016 first-degree theft of property conviction out of Jackson County. He will now face an additional charge for escape.

Advertisement