Autopsy Reveals Murdered Woman was Pregnant, Suspect in Moss Point Indicted

MOSS POINT, MS (WKRG) — A Jackson County Grand Jury has indicted the Moss Point man accused of stabbing a pregnant woman to death.

Brandon Colby Smith, 34, was arrested for the murder of Elizabeth Corene Jones, 30, who was found dead at her home in Vancleave on January 7. Jones, who was revealed to be pregnant after an autopsy was conducted, died of multiple stab wounds and blunt neck injuries.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, Smith and Jones were acquainted, but a motive in the killing has not been established.

Due to Jones’ pregnancy, a second-degree murder charge was added to the original murder charge.

Smith has been out on bound, but was arrested again Wednesday afternoon. He is in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center awaiting a court appearance.