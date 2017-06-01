Amazon to launch sortation center in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Al (WKRG) — Retail giant Amazon will launch a new facility in Theodore later this year.

Amazon confirms that the sortation center will be the first customer fulfillment facility in the state. The 35,000-square-foot facility is already under construction and will be located off Theodore-Dawes Road near exit 13 on Interstate 10.

The facility will employ associates to sort customer packages by zip code to allow for faster and expanded delivery options, such as Sunday delivery and later purchase cut-off times.

“We look forward to creating hundreds of jobs to help us better serve customers in Mobile County and throughout Alabama,” said Ashley Robinson, a spokesperson for Amazon.

In the United States, Amazon employs more than 90,000 full-time employees and has more than 70 fulfillment centers, according to the company’s website.

Sortation centers generally house 100 to 300 employees.

