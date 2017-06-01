Alabama Hires Auburn Assistant as New Baseball Coach

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The University of Alabama announced Thursday morning that Brad Bohannan will be taking over as head coach of the Crimson Tide Baseball team next season.

Bohannan will not have to drive far for the move. Bohannan has been an assistant coach on the staff at Auburn University for the past two seasons. Before joining Auburn, Bohannan spent 12 years at the University of Kentucky where he won the 2015 Baseball America and American Baseball Coaches Association National Assistant Coach of the Year in 2015.

Bohannan will take over for Greg Goff, who was fired earlier this month after only one season with Alabama. Last season, the Crimson Tide finished last in the SEC with an overall record of 19-34-1 and 5-24-1 in SEC play.

Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne said in a press release, “As we began the search and studied our successful rosters from the past regional and College World Series teams, it became apparent that we needed our head coach to be very strong in recruiting in the state Alabama, the Southeast and then completing the roster with national recruits.”

Bohannan will become the 32nd head coach in the history of the program and he accepts the challenge.

“My goal is to make The University of Alabama the best baseball experience in the country. We’re going to recruit at the highest level, coach and develop our student-athletes and create a positive team culture that ultimately will help us to be successful,” said Bohannan in a press release.