Active Search for 12-year-old Missing Girl in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching Thursday afternoon for a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday.

Naomi Jones was reported missing at 1 p.m. on May 31. According to a poster from KlaasKids, Jones is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 100 pounds, pink and black weaves in her hair, brown eyes along with pierced ears.

She was last seen wearing a red spaghetti strap shirt, American flag shorts, and a white choker necklace.

If you have any information about Naomi Jones, please call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or KlaasKids at (855) 733-5567.

MISSING: Naomi Jones (DOB: 4/15/2005) Help us locate 12-year-old Naomi Jones..last seen on 5/31 around noon in front of Ashton Village Apts. pic.twitter.com/C1Hv2PGNDi — ESCO News (@ECSONews) June 1, 2017