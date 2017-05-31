Watch: Dashcam Video of Tiger Woods’ Arrest

(CNN) Newly released dashcam video shows how golfer Tiger Woods was acting, moments before police arrested him for suspicion of DUI. Police in Jupiter, Florida said they found the legendary golfer asleep at the wheel Monday at 3 AM with his Mercedes-Benz running. You can hear in the video Woods’ speech is slow and slurred. Woods tells the officer he had taken medication. Police took him into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was cited for DUI and improper parking. Woods later issued a statement saying he had an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications” and he takes full responsibility for what happened. Woods is scheduled to be arraigned in court on July fifth.

Slideshow: Tiger Woods Arrest View as list View as gallery Open Gallery