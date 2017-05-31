Suspected serial burglar arrested outside strip mall, screwdriver in hand

MARY ESTHER, Fl (WKRG) — A man suspected of a recent burglary string in Okaloosa County was arrested early Wednesday after a deputy spotted a car pull up to a strip mall on Page Bacon Road.

The deputy says 38-year-old Larry Wayne Hoss, Jr. of Miramar Beach was inside the car, holding a screwdriver. The deputy didn’t find any evidence Hoss had burglarized any businesses at the strip mall overnight, but instead arrested Hoss in connection to other recent burglaries.

Hoss has been charged for allegedly breaking into Friendship Veterinary Clinic on Beal Parkway on May 22, Simply Vapor on Mary Esther Boulevard on May 24 and Valero Gas on Eglin Parkway on May 25.

Video surveillance from Friendship Veterinary Clinic helped the deputy positively identify Hoss. In the video, you see a man believed to be Hoss climb through a small window, open the cash register and steal $300. A man similar in appearance also showed up in surveillance at the two other businesses.

Furthermore, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office also believes Hoss is behind May 29’s burglary of High-Tech Cleaners on Eglin Parkway.

The deputy also found Hoss in possession of a crack pipe with cocaine residue at the time of his arrest.