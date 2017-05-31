Racist Graffiti Spray Painted on LeBron James’ Mansion Gate

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Police are investigating after someone spray painted a racial slur on the front gate of LeBron James’ home in Los Angeles on the eve of the NBA Finals.

It happened Wednesday morning in Brentwood.

Capt. Patricia Sandoval, a Los Angeles police spokeswoman, says James wasn’t at the home at the time. She says the property manager told officers they believe the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Sandoval says an unidentified person sprayed painted the N-word on the front gate. Police are investigating it as an act of vandalism and possible hate crime.

She says someone painted over the slur before officers arrived.

James’ agent, Rich Paul, declined to comment. James and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals beginning Thursday night, with Game 1 in Oakland.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James stands on the edge of a team huddle during a timeout in first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

