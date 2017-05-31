Police search for missing teen with mental health issues

THEODORE, Al (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department needs public assistance finding a 19-year-old woman who, according to her mother, suffers from multiple mental health issues.

Alexandrea Davis was last seen Tuesday at her mother’s home in the 8000 block of Alovis Drive in Theodore. Her mother told police she has borderline personality disorder, depression and bipolar disorder.

She was wearing a t-shirt, jeans and pink Converse shoes when she left the home. On her left forearm, there’s a Doctor Who TARDIS tattoo (which looks like a blue phone booth, for anyone unfamiliar with the series).

Doctor Who TARDIS phone booth that serves as inspiration for Davis’s tattoo. Source: Zir (author) at English Wikipedia (© zir.com)

She may have been trying to get a ride to the Irvington area. If you have any information of her whereabouts, please call 251-208-7211.

