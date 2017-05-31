MSCO: Body discovered in Greene County, Mississippi

GREENE COUNTY, Ms (WKRG) —- The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has found a dead body in Lucedale on Wednesday evening.

MSCO made the announcement on their TEAM SHERIFF Facebook page around 6:50 p.m.

No further details are known at this time. News 5 has reached out to officials and are awaiting a response.

Meantime, News 5’s Allen Carter is en route and will provide updates on the Gulf Coast CW News @ 9 as well as News 5 at 10 p.m.

Over the past week, MSCO has been searching in that area for missing teenager, Brian Parker.

Video surveillance from a Dollar General in Lucedale captured Parker’s last known sighting. He was seen with a friend, 22-year-old Matthew Moberg, who is being held without bond in Mobile County on charges of obstruction, eluding police and burglary.

Moberg was arrested after a manhunt last week. Police say there were inconsistencies in the story he gave police about his interaction with Parker.