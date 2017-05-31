Mobile County Schools Apologize for Inaccurate Robocall

Mobile County School officials are apologizing after sending parents a mass robocall regarding school registration. Many parents who received the call had already registered their children, but the call said they had not. System spokesperson, Rena Phillips, says it was a software error, and that parents who have registered their children do not need to do anything else. “If you have already gone though the process, no further action is needed.” She apologized for the confusion it may have caused.

Phillips says if you have not registered your child, please do so by this Friday. To register, click here.