Live Traffic Blog

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) 6:35 a.m. It’s a wet start for your Wednesday morning commute looking good though on the Bayway and Causeway. Traffic going has picked up into both directions of the George Wallace tunnel so you might see a little delay as you get closer to the entrance of both of those. We do have an overturned vehicle now I-10 eastbound trying to get onto I-65 Northbound. The left hand lane is blocked there at the exit ramp. Emergency vehicles are on the scene and we’re seeing over a mile backup on I-10 eastbound trying to get to the interchange. Mobile Police still there I-65 Southbound just passed the Government Street exit, Knob Hill Drive at Highway 90. In Pensacola delays Ward Boulevard at Ross Avenue, Ward Boulevard continues to be blocked with an accident there.

6:06 a.m. A wet start to your Wednesday morning commute but we’re moving along well on the bayway and Causeway. No complaints and no problems right now through either of the tunnels. In Mobile, Mobile police are on the scene of an accident on I-65 Southbound just past the Government Street exit. also Knobb Hill Drive there at Highway 90. Both of those are fender-benders. We’re hearing of a possible accident I-10 eastbound trying to get onto I-65 Northbound at The Interchange there. Highway Patrol still at I-65 Southbound at the 45-mile marker that’s the Perdido Rabin exit in Baldwin County where a car ran off into a ditch. In Pensacola at Ward Boulevard at Ross Avenue, Ward Boulevard is blocked with an accident there.