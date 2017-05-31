Deputies Serving Felony Warrant Find Toddler, Baby Home Alone

BREWTON, Al (WKRG) —- Escambia County Deputies say they went looking for a wanted man, but ended up finding something much more shocking.

When deputies arrived at a home in East Brewton searching for Timothy Dees, they instead found a toddler and a baby home — alone.

It happened at a home on Victory Street just after midnight Wednesday. The door was open, but no one responded to deputies.

That’s when they went inside, deputies say, finding a 6-month-old baby and a 15 month old alone. One was on a bed; the other on the floor.

The children are now in custody of the Department of Human Resources.

Deputies say they found the mother working at a nearby business, and that Dees was supposed to be caring for the children.

Dees has been issued a felony charge of torture or willful abuse of a child under 18-years-old.