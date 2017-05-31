Deputies: Atmore Man Sets Fire to Home, Attempts to Shoot Himself

ATMORE, AL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says an Atmore man set fire to his mobile home over a dispute with his wife and attempted to kill himself on Tuesday.

Jason Paul Mitchell, 31, is charged with second-degree arson, domestic violence and domestic violence harassment for the incident that led to his home being burned down.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Poarch Fire Department responded to a mobile home engulfed in flames on Jack Springs Road in the Poarch Community. Deputies were told the man living there, Mitchell, had been in a domestic altercation with his wife and told people he had set the fire.

Deputies say Mitchell ran into a wooded area with a gun in an attempt to shoot himself, but was disarmed by officers and taken into custody.

Mitchell was transported to the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton. His bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.