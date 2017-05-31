BREAKING: Shots Fired into Vehicle in Midtown Mobile

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – News Five has learned that shots were fired into a vehicle in midtown Mobile Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened on Government Street near the Loop in midtown Mobile. At this time, it is unknown how many people were injured in the shooting.

News Five’s Alison Spann was in the car next to the vehicle that was fired upon and witnessed it happened. Spann says she saw a bullet hole in the window of the car.

News Five is reaching out to Mobile Police for more information. Watch News 5 at Noon for the very latest.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s