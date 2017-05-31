At Least Eighty Killed in Explosion in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – An Afghan health official has raised the death toll from the massive suicide car bombing in Kabul earlier in the day, saying the attack killed 80 people.

Ismail Kawasi, spokesman for the public health ministry, says that the number of the wounded now stands at 350.

He says the target of the attack was not immediately known but that most of the casualties were civilians, including women and children.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s explosion, which struck the heart of Kabul’s highly secure diplomatic district, the Wazir Akbar Khan area.

The neighborhood is home to several embassies and not far from the Presidential Palace and foreign ministry. German and Pakistani authorities have said some of their employees and staff were hurt in the explosion.