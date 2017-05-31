70-Year-Old Killed in Brewton House Fire

BREWTON, AL (WKRG) — Authorities say a Brewton man was killed in a house fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The Escambia County Sheriffs Office (AL) is investigating the death of a Charlie Wilson, 70, after his body was found inside the home that burned down on Brigham Lane around 12:30pm on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, fire departments from Appleton and Brewton responded to the house fire and upon making entry, discovering the body of a severely burned man inside the home.

At this time, the case is under investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Marshall’s Office. No foul play is expected at this time.

The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Mobile for identification purposes to determine if it is Mr. Wilson and that no foul play was involved with the body.