West Mobile Recycling Center Recognized Locally, Nationally

Since opening in 2014, the Mobile County Recycling Center has received statewide and even nationwide recognition.

Earlier this month, the recycling center received the 2017 Excellence in County Administration Award, which is awarded by the Association of County Administrators of Alabama (ACAA).

Connie Hudson, who led the project, says the facility has been well received by the community.

“They see an average of about 375 cars during the week and on Saturdays sometimes up to 500 cars,” Hudson said.

The facility is on track to recycle seven million pounds of material by the end of this year.

“There are a lot of people, I believe, who have started to recycle now that there is an accessible place to deliver their recyclables and I think just the community interest is continuing to grow,” Hudson said.

Barbara Burdine, a regular here, says the recycling center has also given her the opportunity to teach her grandchildren how to recycle.

“I think it’s a great opportunity at this age to learn the basics of what we need to recycle– they love the sorting. They’re learning their numbers and it’s just helping the environment,” Burdine said.

The three million dollar project was funded by grants from the Coastal Impact Assistance Project the daily operation is conducted by the Goodwill Easter Seals of the Gulf Coast.