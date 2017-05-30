The Latest: Funerals set for 8 dead in Mississippi shootings

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) – The Latest on a series of shootings in Mississippi that left eight people dead.

Funeral services are being arranged for the eight people who died in a string of related shootings over the weekend in Mississippi.

Investigators say all eight people were shot and killed by Willie Corey Godbolt on Saturday and Sunday in Lincoln County, south of Jackson.

The first funeral will be held Thursday afternoon for Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy William Durr at a church in Brookhaven, and he will buried later that day at a cemetery in Bogue Chitto (BOH’-guh CHIT’-uh).

Services for 17-year-old Jordan Blackwell and his 11-year-old cousin, Austin Edwards, will be held Saturday at a Brookhaven junior high school.

The same location will host the funeral for Sheila Burage, 46 and husband Ferral Burrage, 45 on Sunday afternoon.

Finally, a funeral is planned for 55-year-old Barbara Mitchell, her 35-year-old daughter, Tacarra May, and Mitchell’s 53-year-old sister, Brenda May, on Monday at the school.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said Tuesday morning that Willie Corey Godbolt was released from the hospital and is now being held in an “undisclosed detention facility.”

After being arrested Sunday morning in Brookhaven, Godbolt was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for a gunshot wound to be treated. Investigators haven’t said publicly who shot Godbolt but say he was not wounded by police while being arrested.

Godbolt awaits an initial court appearance, where a judge will decide on setting bail and make sure he has a lawyer. Officials in Lincoln County Justice Court say that appearance is not yet scheduled.