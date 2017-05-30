Shelby County man accused of producing porn with a minor, bestiality

WIAT Published: Updated:

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man on charges that include Child Pornography, Sodomy, and Bestiality, according to the department.

Daniel Ray Dunn, 28, was arrested on Tuesday. According to the Sheriff’s Department, their investigation has already uncovered one child victim and one animal victim.

Dunn is in the Shelby County Jail on a $506,000 bond for all three charges, according to the department.

According to an arrest warrant, the alleged incident occurred in May 2017.

Authorities declined to release how Dunn may have met the alleged victim.

