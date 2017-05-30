Over Night Storms Leave Behind Damage in Mobile County

GRAND BAY, AL (WKRG) — Strong storms swept through Mobile County overnight leaving areas damaged.
In Grand Bay, a mobile home off Rainbow Downs Road was significantly damaged. A News 5 viewer reports roof damage and a fence down around the mobile home.
Grand Bay Storm Damage
Grand Bay Storm Damage x
In Mobile on Cottage Hill Road, crews worked to remove a large limb that fell. Three of four lanes were blocked around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning while crews used heavy equipment to move the limb.