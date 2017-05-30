Olivia Newton-John Says Her Breast Cancer Has Returned, Postpones Tour

J.B. BIUNNO By Published:

Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John has announced her battle with breast cancer isn’t over.

The 68-year-old announced on her Twitter page that she was postponing the first half of her concert tour after being diagnosed with breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum. Newton-John had originally complained of back pain, but doctors say it’s a re-occurrence of breast cancer.

Newton-John will receive a short course of photon radiation therapy.

“I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” Newton-John said in a statement on Twitter.

The actress, best known for her role as Sandy in “Grease,” was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992.  .

Newton-John says she is confident she will be back later in the year to continue her tour.

