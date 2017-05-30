Mobile Fire: 25-Year-Old Confesses to Starting House Fire on Edwards Avenue

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile-Fire Investigators have arrested a 25-year-old after he reportedly confessed to setting a home on fire Monday on Edwards Avenue.

Kendrick Robinson of Mobile was living at the house he confessed to setting on fire, Mobile Fire-Rescue stated in a press release. The fire, labeled “incendiary” by investigators, caused significant damage to the building and was determined to be “suspicious.”

On Tuesday, Robinson was interviewed by investigators with Mobile Fire Rescue and confessed. The reason for the arson is unknown at this time.

Robinson was taken into custody after the interview was concluded, charged with Arson 2nd and transported to Mobile County Metro Jail.