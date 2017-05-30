Live Traffic Blog

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) 6:55 a.m. A little bit of a wet, but so far pretty good start for your Tuesday morning commute. No accidents or delays crossing the bayway or through the tunnels at this time. In Mobile, Mobile Police clearing some earlier accidents at Rangeline Road and Halls Mill, one with injuries Three Notch and Hillcrest. A report of a tree blocking the westbound lane of Savannah Street near South Washington Avenue. They’re trying to get that out of the roadway. No problems right now coming down I-65. Florida Highway Patrol and emergency vehicles on the scene of a structure fire there in the 2500 block of West Godfrey Street. That’s between North S and North T Street in Pensacola.

6:34 a.m. Good Tuesday morning. We are looking good right now on the Bayway and Causeway with heavier traffic volume in the westbound Lanes but nothing out of the ordinary. We look good through both tunnels as well. Mobile police on the scene of earlier accidents Rangeline Road at Halls Mill also with Three Notch and Grelot. An officer is now on the scene where tree limbs were down on the power linesthere and Noble Drive South and Noble Drive West. Alabama Power is there as well. In Pensacola, a structure fire being reported at the 2500 block of West Godfrey Street that’s between North S and North T Street in Pensacola.

6:05 a.m. If you’re headed out the door to begin your Tuesday morning commute up for the next few minutes were looking good on the Bayway and Causeway, accident free both directions and no problems through the tunnels. Mobile Police on the scene of a new fender-bender Rangeline Road at Halls Mill. There’s also a report of some tree limbs on power lines there Noble Drive South & Noble Drive West, Alabama Power has been notified. Mobile Police still the scene of earlier accidents including the one there with injuries Three Notch and Grelot and I-65 Northbound at the seven mile marker. Pensacola police reporting no accidents they’re working.

5:55 a.m. Well back to work and back to school if you are student in Mobile County Public School System here on this Tuesday. It looks like things are moving along well crossing the Bayway and Causeway right now. Mobile Police clearing some earlier actions including a single car accident I-65 Northbound at the seven mile marker an earlier accident with injuries Three Notch in Hillcrest still being cleared. We also had a tree on the roadway there eastbound Howell’s Ferry at Magnum Pass and Cody Road North Howells Ferry. Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents and no new problems spots in Pensacola as well.

5:30 a.m. Back to work here on this early Tuesday and we’ve got some trouble spots in Mobile including a single car accident I-65 Northbound at the seven mile marker (that’s between Moffett Road and Highway 45) . A new accident has occurred at the intersection of Three Notch and Hillcrest Road. It does involve injuries and emergency vehicles and Mobile police are on the scene. We’ve got a couple trees blocking the roadway including the intersections of Eastbound Howell’s Ferry at Magnum Pass and Cody Road north of Howell’s Ferry. Looking good on the Bayway and Causeway and no major problems in Pensacola.

5:05 a.m. Good Tuesday morning we begin your morning commute with some problems in the Mobile area including I-65 Northbound there around the seven mile marker. That’s between the Moffett Road and Highway 45 Exit. A single-vehicle apparently left the roadway. In Mobile we’ve got some trees down blocking the roadway including Howells Ferry at Magnum pass also Cody Road there northbound near Howell’s Ferry as well. No problems crossing the Bayway or Causeway right now and in Pensacola an earlier accident being cleared at Highway 98 at South Fairfield Drive