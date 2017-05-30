Inmate Fatally Stabbed in Bullock Correctional Facility

An Alabama state inmate stabbed and killed in the Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs on Monday.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says two inmates fatally stabbed 41-year-old Edward Rodgers. It happened around 2 p.m. Monday in a dorm.

Paul Johnson, 19, and 35-year-old Christopher Hand are both charged with murder. The prison is on lockdown until further notice.

Johnson is currently serving a three-year sentence for a first-degree robbery conviction out of Mobile County. Hand is serving 25 years on drug charges out of Etowah County.

The victim, Rodgers, was serving 21 years on a first-degree robbery charge from Jefferson County. He was scheduled to be released in December of 2018.