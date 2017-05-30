Hotel Murder Suspect to Remain in Jail Awaiting Trial in Mobile County

Related Coverage Mobile Police Investigating Homicide at Hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The man accused of shooting and killing a woman at a hotel on the I-65 Service Road in Mobile appeared in court Tuesday.

A judge denied bond for 27-year-old Frederick Knight Jr., which means he will remain in jail until his trial. Knight is charged with murder and robbery first-degree.

Knight was arrested last Thursday after the body of 21-year-old Jessica Newcome was found with a gunshot to the head at the Budgetel Inn & Suites on the I-65 beltline.

According to police, the two got into an argument before the shooting started.

Knight is set to return to court next month for a preliminary hearing.